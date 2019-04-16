Designer Brands Inc (DSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DSW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.78.

DSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Designer Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Designer Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Designer Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Designer Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Designer Brands news, CEO Roger Rawlins sold 21,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $649,470.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Designer Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,023,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,584,000 after purchasing an additional 253,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Designer Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,039,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,504,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Designer Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,039,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,504,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Designer Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,623,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Designer Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Designer Brands stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Designer Brands has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Designer Brands will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Designer Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

About Designer Brands

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

