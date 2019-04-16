Delta Capital Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,880 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 3.0% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.21. The company had a trading volume of 620,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. MKM Partners set a $189.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

