Delta Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in FedEx by 181.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 842.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 52.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $525,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,950 shares of company stock valued at $35,170,622. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,130. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $266.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.19.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

