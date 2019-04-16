Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) CEO Robert W. Humphreys Sells 1,000 Shares

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CEO Robert W. Humphreys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $23,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,962.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DLA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. 16,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,229. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.98 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

