Delta Air Lines (DAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Delta kick-started the first-quarter 2019 earnings season in the airline space on a solid note, delivering better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Also, the carrier's performance with respect to unit revenues was highly encouraging in the first quarter. Additionally, it unveiled a bullish projection for second-quarter and 2019 owing to soild demand for air travel. For 2019, Delta expects revenues to grow 5-7%, up from its prior projection. These apart, the company’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are commendable. In the first quarter, the carrier returned approximately $1.6 billion to its shareholders through the above measures. Initiatives to reduce its debt levels are encouraging too. In fact, shares of Delta have outperformed its industry in a year's time. However, the decline in load factor in the first quarter due to capacity overexpansion is disappointing.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $1,060,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,981.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,559,723 shares of company stock worth $176,077,837 and sold 111,901 shares worth $6,010,888. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,837.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,713,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,934 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,653,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $89,761,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 299.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,379,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

