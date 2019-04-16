Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.95 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Delphi Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Buckingham Research upgraded Delphi Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Delphi Technologies from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $19.02 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH opened at $25.26 on Friday. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 109.04% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,668 shares in the company, valued at $14,693,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,909,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,041,000 after purchasing an additional 245,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,041,000 after purchasing an additional 245,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,475,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,342 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,851,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 706,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

