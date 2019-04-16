Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €53.80 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €53.80 ($62.56) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a €33.30 ($38.72) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.02 ($51.19).

DHER stock opened at €35.32 ($41.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a fifty-two week high of €52.35 ($60.87). The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 265.56.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

