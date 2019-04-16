DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $522,771.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, LBank and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00375420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.01111100 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00211207 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001545 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005797 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Bitbns, LBank, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

