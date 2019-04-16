David L. Ralph Sells 3,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director David L. Ralph sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,006 shares in the company, valued at $409,456.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of -0.50. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Taglich Brothers lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

