David John Henry Sells 749 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP David John Henry sold 749 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $25,316.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David John Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, David John Henry sold 4 shares of NetGear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $132.68.

NTGR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.60. 296,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,945. NetGear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.81.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). NetGear had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,125,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,410,000 after buying an additional 71,021 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,410,000 after buying an additional 71,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 99,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

