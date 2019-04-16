Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

PLAY stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 8,200 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $449,770.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,935 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $598,035.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,842.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,635 shares of company stock worth $1,612,020. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

