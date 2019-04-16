Datarius Credit Price Reaches $0.0010 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $130,703.00 and approximately $1.42 million worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00372593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.01124650 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00212225 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001543 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.