Dashcoin Reaches Market Cap of $273,213.00 (DSH)

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Dashcoin has a market capitalization of $273,213.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dashcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dashcoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dashcoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019508 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dashcoin Profile

Dashcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. Dashcoin’s official website is dashcoin.info . The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins

Buying and Selling Dashcoin

Dashcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dashcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dashcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dashcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dashcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dashcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.