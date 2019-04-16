Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Bought by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 137.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants makes up about 0.8% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3,628.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $39,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $199,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $8,676,558.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,918. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

NYSE DRI traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $115.29. 340,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.37%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

