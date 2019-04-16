Danaher Co. (DHR) Position Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,003 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 8,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $130.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

In related news, insider Rainer Blair sold 37,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $4,825,129.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,644.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $1,341,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,653.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/danaher-co-dhr-position-cut-by-tiaa-fsb.html.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.