DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.87 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NYSE:TCF opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 107,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

