D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,984 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,967,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,428,000 after purchasing an additional 786,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nomura assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton acquired 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $250,957.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,455.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARR opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.62.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.20%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/d-e-shaw-co-inc-purchases-shares-of-14984-armour-residential-reit-inc-arr.html.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.