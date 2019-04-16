D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in CorVel Co. (CRVL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 15.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.
CorVel stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.69. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $70.73.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.84%.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
