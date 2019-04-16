CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 130,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,872 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 97,215 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,265,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $92,970.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,083.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. BidaskClub cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $29.37.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.23). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 142.19%. The business had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

