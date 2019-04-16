CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) PT Set at $18.00 by Oppenheimer

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) received a $18.00 target price from equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

CBAY opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.84. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 11,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $105,308.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

