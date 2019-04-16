Cybg (CYBG) Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec cut shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYBG. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Cybg in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cybg from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cybg from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cybg from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cybg has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 244.27 ($3.19).

Shares of Cybg stock opened at GBX 215.30 ($2.81) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -10.93. Cybg has a one year low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 367 ($4.80).

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 184,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total transaction of £345,353.47 ($451,265.48).

Cybg Company Profile

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

