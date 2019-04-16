CustomContractNetwork Trading Down 34.3% Over Last Week (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One CustomContractNetwork token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $92,943.00 and $66,575.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.01550900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00001136 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001770 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Token Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,026,702 tokens. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.