Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) Position Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CWK. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

In other news, insider W Brett White sold 57,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $896,755.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 1,788,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $30,544,949.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,027,403 shares of company stock worth $34,584,466 over the last 90 days.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

