Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 205.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 3.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 12,091.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,309,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,593,000 after buying an additional 279,849 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,055,000 after buying an additional 439,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,472,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,394,000 after buying an additional 253,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.65. 13,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,106. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $172.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,816 shares of company stock worth $1,039,321. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

