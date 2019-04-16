CryptoCarbon Hits Market Capitalization of $392,968.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $392,968.00 and $336.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00377013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.01071427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00211620 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006231 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.