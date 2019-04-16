Crown (CRW) Market Cap Hits $3.91 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00003392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, C-CEX and LiteBit.eu. Crown has a market cap of $3.91 million and $19,912.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 22,032,017 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

