Critical Review: Solarwindow Technologies (WNDW) vs. Gevo (GEVO)

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solarwindow Technologies and Gevo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solarwindow Technologies N/A N/A -$6.85 million N/A N/A Gevo $32.86 million 0.84 -$27.98 million ($5.22) -0.46

Solarwindow Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo.

Profitability

This table compares Solarwindow Technologies and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solarwindow Technologies N/A -62.56% -49.05% Gevo -85.13% -25.79% -21.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Solarwindow Technologies and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solarwindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Gevo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gevo has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 320.17%. Given Gevo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Solarwindow Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gevo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Solarwindow Technologies has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gevo beats Solarwindow Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solarwindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. develops electricity-generating systems using see-through glass windows and flexible plastic products. It engages in developing SolarWindow electricity-generating systems that harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources using a coating of organic photovoltaic solar cell. The company is also involved in developing SolarWindowCommercial, a flat glass product for installation in new commercial towers under construction and replacement windows; SolarWindowStructural Glass, a structural glass wall and curtain for tall structures; SolarWindowArchitectural Glass, a textured and decorative interior glass walls, room dividers, etc.; and SolarWindowResidential, a window glass for installation in new residential homes under construction and replacement windows. In addition, it engages in developing SolarWindowFlex, a flexible film, which is applied directly to different surfaces; and SolarWindow Retrofit Veneer, a transparent, tinted, and flexible veneer that installers can apply directly on to existing, previously installed, window glass. The company was formerly known as New Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. in March 2015. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kalen Capital Corporation.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology. The Gevo Development and Agri-Energy segment is currently responsible for the operation of its agri energy facility and the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. The company was founded by Matthew W. Peters, Peter Meinhold, and Frances Hamilton Arnold on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

