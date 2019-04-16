Critical Contrast: Uxin (UXIN) & Its Peers

Uxin (NASDAQ: UXIN) is one of 127 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Uxin to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uxin and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $483.08 million -$221.84 million -0.90 Uxin Competitors $2.75 billion $423.03 million 13.06

Uxin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Uxin and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 3 0 2.75 Uxin Competitors 1055 4624 8315 363 2.56

Uxin currently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 173.22%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.71%. Given Uxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -46.77% N/A -43.39% Uxin Competitors 3.65% 2.86% 2.77%

Summary

Uxin rivals beat Uxin on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

