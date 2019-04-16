Critical Contrast: Apollo Investment (AINV) vs. Korea Fund (KF)

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Korea Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Apollo Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.5% of Korea Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Fund has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apollo Investment and Korea Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40 Korea Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment presently has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Korea Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and Korea Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 23.80% 9.25% 5.27% Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Korea Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Apollo Investment pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Investment and Korea Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $259.29 million 4.07 $87.02 million $1.83 8.34 Korea Fund N/A N/A -$29.45 million N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Korea Fund.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Korea Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields, and earnings-per-share growth to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index. It uses 'Grassroots Research' to make its investments. The Korea Fund, Inc. was formed on August 29, 1984 and is domiciled in the United States.

