Critical Contrast: AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY) versus Its Peers

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS: AACAY) is one of 26 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.5% and pay out 12.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 1.70, suggesting that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Competitors 96 356 625 58 2.57

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.98%. Given AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR $2.62 billion $548.87 million 14.76 AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Competitors $351.28 million $42.69 million -21.23

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR 20.94% 41.49% 25.52% AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Competitors -16.23% 3.16% -2.05%

Summary

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments. It researches, develops, manufactures, and sells acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories; and offers electroplating services. Its products include miniature speaker modules, receivers, and speakers; haptic and RF/mechanical products; optics, traditional microphones, and headsets; and LDS antenna and FPC-antennas. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, wearables, and ultra-slim notebooks. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Wan chai, Hong Kong.

