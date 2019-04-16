Critical Comparison: Truett-Hurst (THST) & Crimson Wine Group (CWGL)

Truett-Hurst (NASDAQ:THST) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Truett-Hurst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truett-Hurst N/A 8.52% 5.31% Crimson Wine Group 2.92% 1.09% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Truett-Hurst and Crimson Wine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Truett-Hurst has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Crimson Wine Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truett-Hurst $6.47 million 1.01 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Crimson Wine Group $67.77 million 2.58 $1.98 million N/A N/A

Crimson Wine Group has higher revenue and earnings than Truett-Hurst.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats Truett-Hurst on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It exports its products to 35 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was formerly a subsidiary of Leucadia National Corporation.

