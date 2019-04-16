Critical Analysis: Internet Initiative Japan (IIJI) versus Eventbrite (EB)

Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 2.01% 8.67% 4.11% Eventbrite N/A N/A N/A

Internet Initiative Japan pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eventbrite does not pay a dividend. Internet Initiative Japan pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Internet Initiative Japan has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $1.59 billion 0.60 $45.98 million $0.52 19.48 Eventbrite $291.61 million 5.64 -$64.08 million ($1.45) -14.43

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Internet Initiative Japan and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A Eventbrite 0 4 1 0 2.20

Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 50.02%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Eventbrite on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services. Its Internet connectivity services for consumers consist of various service, including ADSL, fiber optic, WiMAX, 3G, and LTE wireless data communication services under the IIJmio and hi-ho brand names. The company also offers WAN services, a closed network service primarily using dedicated lines, as well as wide-area Ethernet services and IP-VPN services to corporate customers; outsourcing services that comprise security-related, network-related, server-related, data center-related, and IIJ GIO/Hosting package services for non-customizable hosting package cloud computing services; and customer support and help desk solutions, and IP phone services. In addition, it provides systems integration services, which include consulting, project planning, systems design, and development of network systems, which focus on Internet business systems, and Intranet and Extranet corporate information systems; and systems operation and maintenance services. Further, the company sells routers, iPads, and other equipment, as well as software; and provides automated teller machine (ATM) services. As of June 29, 2018, it operated 29 primary points of presence (POP) for dedicated access and 1 universal POP for nationwide dial-up access; 27 Internet data centers; and 1,096 ATMs. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.