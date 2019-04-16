CREA (CREA) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

CREA (CURRENCY:CREA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. CREA has a total market capitalization of $87,799.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CREA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CREA has traded flat against the dollar. One CREA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CREA alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.42 or 0.03216337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.27 or 0.06114336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.01560545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.01315171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.01342334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00323890 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00029384 BTC.

CREA Coin Profile

CREA (CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. CREA’s total supply is 19,327,713 coins. CREA’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain . The Reddit community for CREA is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CREA’s official website is creaproject.io/crea-en

Buying and Selling CREA

CREA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.