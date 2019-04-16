Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $141.63 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 56,494 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $9,558,219.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 552,026 shares of company stock worth $93,690,388 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/cracker-barrel-old-country-store-inc-cbrl-declares-1-25-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.