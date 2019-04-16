CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,026 Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $2,848,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $2,961,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,459,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,719,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $838,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $501,937.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,401,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $259,748.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

