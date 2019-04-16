COZ (COZ) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, COZ has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. COZ has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5,760.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COZ token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinZest, IDAX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00377149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.01075920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00211063 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

COZ Token Profile

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for COZ is www.coinzest.co.kr

Buying and Selling COZ

COZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

