Court seems likely to rule against Calif. oil Employees

The Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared inclined to rule off California who want to get paid for the off-work period they spend on the stage, including sleeping.

The question for the high court has to do with regulations that should apply in case: federal law, which wouldn’t need drilling platform employees to be paid for non-working time at their work place, or even the generous California law, that will. The circumstance is pertinent to employees on approximately two dozen oil platforms off California’s coast.

But both conservative and liberal justices seemed suspicious California law applies.

Justice Samuel Alito reported that the workers’ standing”means that California then extends 200 miles away to sea.” And Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg mentioned at a point that”a country isn’t sovereign” over the region where the petroleum platforms at issue are.

Brian Newton, that worked on drilling platforms is involved by the case before the Supreme Court. Like many others working and living on the stage, he functioned 14-day shifts, spending 12 hours on duty and 12 hours off duty but on telephone — that which his lawyers call”controlled ” Other employees had the reverse schedule, permitting the systems to run 24 hours each day.

Newton filed a class action lawsuit arguing his former employer, Parker Drilling, was violating California law by, among other things, failing to pay workers for the time they spent controlled standby, including the time they spent sleeping.

If that is correct, to find out, the justices have to take care of a 1953 legislation called the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. It states in which the oil drilling platform in case stands, federal law applies from the oceans. However, the law also says that the legislation of the adjacent country, California, apply so long as they’re”relevant and not inconsistent” with this act.

Parker Drilling says California law only applies if there is a”gap” in federal legislation, and it states there is no gap in this case because federal minimum wage and overtime legislation applies. The U.S. government agrees. But Newton asserts that California law is”related,” and not incompatible with national labour law. He notes that law expects that some nations will have significantly more generous labour legislation.

A trial court ruled Parker Drilling, however, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit sided Newton. The Supreme Court is expected to rule by June’s end.

The instance is Parker Drilling Mgmt, 18-389.

