CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) & The Competition Critical Comparison

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE: CPLG) is one of 245 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CorePoint Lodging to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CorePoint Lodging and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging 0 1 0 0 2.00 CorePoint Lodging Competitors 2632 10259 10090 295 2.35

CorePoint Lodging currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.64%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 3.75%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging -29.30% -6.91% -3.30% CorePoint Lodging Competitors 19.58% 4.75% 2.63%

Dividends

CorePoint Lodging pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. CorePoint Lodging pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 71.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CorePoint Lodging is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging $862.00 million -$262.00 million 6.08 CorePoint Lodging Competitors $850.79 million $194.44 million 14.76

CorePoint Lodging has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CorePoint Lodging competitors beat CorePoint Lodging on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

