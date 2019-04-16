Control4 Corp (CTRL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Control4 were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Control4 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Control4 by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Control4 by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Control4 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Control4 in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Control4 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Control4 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of Control4 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

NASDAQ:CTRL opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Control4 Corp has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.07 million. Control4 had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $90,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $167,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,141.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,764 shares of company stock valued at $318,189. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

