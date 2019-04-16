Contrasting Pico (PICO) and Optibase (OBAS)

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Pico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Pico shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pico has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pico and Optibase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pico 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pico and Optibase’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pico $13.05 million 16.75 -$3.33 million N/A N/A Optibase $16.61 million 3.22 -$2.78 million N/A N/A

Optibase has higher revenue and earnings than Pico.

Profitability

This table compares Pico and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pico N/A -1.78% -1.73% Optibase -16.75% -3.66% -1.11%

Summary

Pico beats Optibase on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc. engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

