Contrasting GTY Technology (GTYH) & Intersections (INTX)

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get GTY Technology alerts:

34.3% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Intersections shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of GTY Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.5% of Intersections shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GTY Technology and Intersections’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology N/A N/A $1.80 million N/A N/A Intersections $159.62 million 0.00 -$14.32 million N/A N/A

GTY Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersections.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GTY Technology and Intersections, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Intersections 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Intersections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology N/A 36.02% 0.38% Intersections 2.04% 406.15% 7.57%

Risk & Volatility

GTY Technology has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersections has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intersections beats GTY Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is blank check company. The company currently does not have any operations. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc. provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information. Its services include credit reports, credit monitoring, educational credit scores, and credit education; reports, monitoring, and education about other personal information and risks, such as public records, identity validation, new accounts, and Internet data risks; identity theft recovery services; identity theft cost reimbursement insurance; and software and other technology tools and services under the IDENTITY GUARD brand. This segment also offers breach response services to organizations responding to compromises of sensitive personal information; and Privacy Now with Watson, an identity theft monitoring and privacy advisory solution. The company's Insurance and Other Consumer Services segment provides insurance and membership products for consumers. Intersections Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.