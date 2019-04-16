Contrasting Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) & Its Competitors

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gritstone Oncology to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gritstone Oncology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 0 1 6 0 2.86 Gritstone Oncology Competitors 834 2774 6059 261 2.58

Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 60.99%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 33.63%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $1.19 million -$64.78 million -1.90 Gritstone Oncology Competitors $897.63 million $190.37 million -1.33

Gritstone Oncology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone Oncology. Gritstone Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology N/A N/A N/A Gritstone Oncology Competitors -5,144.22% -64.24% -27.96%

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

