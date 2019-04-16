Contrasting E. W. Scripps (SSP) and Liberty Media Formula One Series B (FWONB)

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) and Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for E. W. Scripps and Liberty Media Formula One Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E. W. Scripps 0 2 3 0 2.60 Liberty Media Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

E. W. Scripps currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.98%. Given E. W. Scripps’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E. W. Scripps is more favorable than Liberty Media Formula One Series B.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E. W. Scripps and Liberty Media Formula One Series B’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E. W. Scripps N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Formula One Series B $1.83 billion 4.56 $531.00 million N/A N/A

Liberty Media Formula One Series B has higher revenue and earnings than E. W. Scripps.

Dividends

E. W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Liberty Media Formula One Series B does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares E. W. Scripps and Liberty Media Formula One Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E. W. Scripps N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Formula One Series B -8.21% -0.69% -0.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

E. W. Scripps beats Liberty Media Formula One Series B on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and original programming. The company's National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as computers, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets. It operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; and Midroll that creates original podcast, a digital audio recording of themed series, as well as Stitcher, a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand. This segment also operates Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news. The company also operates Cracked, a multi-platform humor and satire brand, which informs and entertains audiences with a Website, social media, and podcast; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series B

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. The company holds commercial rights with respect to the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Paddock club at various events; provision of freight, and related logistical and travel services; and supporting races at events, as well as in the various TV production and post-production activities, and digital media services and other ancillary operations. The company, formerly known as The Liberty Media Group, is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

