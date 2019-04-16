Contrasting Cadence Bancorp (CADE) and Webster Financial (WBS)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Cadence Bancorp and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorp 0 2 5 1 2.88 Webster Financial 1 3 3 0 2.29

Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.63, suggesting a potential upside of 26.61%. Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $62.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Cadence Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorp is more favorable than Webster Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cadence Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cadence Bancorp pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Cadence Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and Webster Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorp $607.30 million 2.69 $166.26 million $2.07 9.78 Webster Financial $1.34 billion 3.71 $360.42 million $3.74 14.36

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Bancorp. Cadence Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorp 27.38% 12.68% 1.52% Webster Financial 26.94% 13.36% 1.30%

Summary

Cadence Bancorp beats Webster Financial on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products and services comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 66 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2018, it operated 167 banking centers and 334 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.