Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $45.24 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $45,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.35. 427,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,250. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

In other news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $2,569,175.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 52,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $7,443,058.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,274.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

