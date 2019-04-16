Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) to report $144.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $72.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $565.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.30 million to $586.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $614.65 million, with estimates ranging from $605.50 million to $623.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 30.47% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Capital One Financial lowered Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

CRK traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.82. 210,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,473. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 775.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 370,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 328,202 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 198,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.