Comparing RA Medical Systems (RMED) and Its Peers

RA Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare RA Medical Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RA Medical Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RA Medical Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 RA Medical Systems Competitors 799 2804 4974 252 2.53

RA Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 286.13%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.76%. Given RA Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RA Medical Systems is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RA Medical Systems and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RA Medical Systems $6.26 million -$30.83 million -1.14 RA Medical Systems Competitors $1.48 billion $146.48 million 43.94

RA Medical Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RA Medical Systems. RA Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RA Medical Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RA Medical Systems N/A N/A N/A RA Medical Systems Competitors -30.00% -41.48% -13.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

