Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP to Issue Special Dividend of $0.30 (SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2999 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

SBS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,006. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $12.25.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. HSBC cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,533 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/companhia-de-saneamento-bsc-dedsp-to-issue-special-dividend-of-0-30-sbs.html.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.