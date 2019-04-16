Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTBI. ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $42.28 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.51%. Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,084,000 after purchasing an additional 55,778 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,777 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

