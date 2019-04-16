Comcast (CMCSA) & Amc Networks (AMCX) Head-To-Head Survey

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comcast and Amc Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comcast $94.51 billion 2.05 $11.73 billion $2.55 16.38 Amc Networks $2.97 billion 1.14 $446.19 million $8.69 6.94

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than Amc Networks. Amc Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comcast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Comcast and Amc Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comcast 12.41% 16.49% 5.68% Amc Networks 15.01% 187.32% 9.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Comcast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Amc Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Comcast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Amc Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Comcast pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Amc Networks does not pay a dividend. Comcast pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comcast has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Comcast and Amc Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comcast 0 6 16 0 2.73 Amc Networks 4 5 2 0 1.82

Comcast currently has a consensus target price of $44.53, indicating a potential upside of 6.57%. Amc Networks has a consensus target price of $61.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Comcast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Comcast is more favorable than Amc Networks.

Volatility and Risk

Comcast has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amc Networks has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comcast beats Amc Networks on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks that provide various entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and various digital properties, including brand-aligned Websites, as well as engages in the cable television studio production operations. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and various digital properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features names. It also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays; and distributes filmed entertainment produced by third parties. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. The Sky segment offers direct-to-consumer services, such as video, high-speed Internet, voice, and wireless phone services; and content services comprising operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network, and Sky Sports networks. The company also provides a wireless phone service under the Xfinity Mobile name; and owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats. This segment distributes its networks in the United States through cable and other multichannel video programming distribution platforms, such as direct broadcast satellite and platforms operated by telecommunications providers. The International and Other segment delivers entertaining and acclaimed programming services for subscribers in approximately 130 countries and territories. This segment also operates in independent film distribution business that distributes films across various media platforms, including theaters, cable/satellite video on demand, cable network television, streaming/downloading to internet-connected screens, and DVDs. The company also provides subscription streaming and talent management services. AMC Networks Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

